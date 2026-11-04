Watch: AND2BLE Takes 2nd Win For “French Kissing” On 'Show Champion'; Performances By XLOV, EVNNE, And More

AND2BLE has won their second music show trophy for “French Kissing”!

On the November 4 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were A2O LITE’s “NEON,” AND2BLE’s “French Kissing,” IVE’s “Looks Can Kill,” XLOV’s “Hush,” and ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest.” AND2BLE ultimately took the win.

Congratulations to AND2BLE! Watch their win and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included AND2BLE, EVNNE, XLOV, FLARE U, JUSTB, V01D, BE BOYS, cosmosy, CODE ZiGU, VIBY, YUHZ, N.TOP, Lee Eun Sang, FISTBUMP, Yoo Chae Hoon, Yoon Seo Bin, and Ayaka Fujimoto.

Check out their performances below!

AND2BLE – “Potion” and “French Kissing”

EVNNE – “LOOK AT MA”

XLOV – “Hush”

FLARE U – “Bloom”

JUSTB – “Party Time”

V01D – “Ending Credit”

BE BOYS – “CAME FOR THE GLORY”

cosmosy – “Give Me Love”

CODE ZiGU – “zzz”

VIBY – “Gotcha” (Korean version)

YUHZ – “B.B.B”

N.TOP – “Silhouette”

Lee Eun Sang – “Garden of Dreams”

FISTBUMP – “LIKE A MOVIE”

Yoo Chae Hoon – “Made for This”

Yoon Seo Bin – “Slow Motion”

Ayaka Fujimoto – “KIRAKIRA”