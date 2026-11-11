Watch: RESCENE Takes 2nd Win For “With” On 'Show Champion'; Performances By P1Harmony, XLOV, And More

Watch: RESCENE Takes 2nd Win For “With” On "Show Champion"; Performances By P1Harmony, XLOV, And More

Music
Nov 11, 2026
by M Lim

RESCENE has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “With”!

On the November 11 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were xikers’s “DIENAMITE,” P1Harmony’s “BLOW UP,” RESCENE’s “With,” TWS’s “Call My Name,” and ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest.” RESCENE ultimately took the win.

Congratulations to RESCENE! Watch their win and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included RESCENE, P1Harmony, xikers, XLOV, NCT’s Xiaojun, Baby DONT Cry, HEART OF WOMAN, SAY MY NAME, cosmosy, ADAP, YUHZ, VIBY, AM8IC, and Kim Jang Hoon.

Check out their performances below!

RESCENE – “Inside Out” and “With”

P1Harmony – “MOMENTUM” and “BLOW UP”

xikers – “DIENAMITE”

XLOV – “Tooth Gem Chiwawa”

NCT’s Xiaojun – “Hey, Somebody” (English version)

Baby DONT Cry – “Replay”

HEART OF WOMAN – “LIT IT”

SAY MY NAME – “Bloom + 8llowme”

cosmosy – “Give Me Love”

ADAP – “BUFFERING”

YUHZ – “Here We Go”

VIBY – “HANAMARU (Korean Ver)”

AM8IC – “RASCALS (Find The Pearl)”

Kim Jang Hoon – “Sad Gift (2026 Ver.)”

ADAP
AM8IC
Baby DONT Cry
cosmosy
HEART OF WOMAN
Kim Jang Hoon
NCT
P1Harmony
RESCENE
SAY MY NAME
Show Champion
VIBY
Xiaojun
xikers
XLOV
YUHZ

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