Watch: RESCENE Takes 2nd Win For “With” On 'Show Champion'; Performances By P1Harmony, XLOV, And More

RESCENE has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “With”!

On the November 11 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were xikers’s “DIENAMITE,” P1Harmony’s “BLOW UP,” RESCENE’s “With,” TWS’s “Call My Name,” and ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest.” RESCENE ultimately took the win.

Congratulations to RESCENE! Watch their win and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included RESCENE, P1Harmony, xikers, XLOV, NCT’s Xiaojun, Baby DONT Cry, HEART OF WOMAN, SAY MY NAME, cosmosy, ADAP, YUHZ, VIBY, AM8IC, and Kim Jang Hoon.

Check out their performances below!

RESCENE – “Inside Out” and “With”

P1Harmony – “MOMENTUM” and “BLOW UP”

xikers – “DIENAMITE”

XLOV – “Tooth Gem Chiwawa”

NCT’s Xiaojun – “Hey, Somebody” (English version)

Baby DONT Cry – “Replay”

HEART OF WOMAN – “LIT IT”

SAY MY NAME – “Bloom + 8llowme”

cosmosy – “Give Me Love”

ADAP – “BUFFERING”

YUHZ – “Here We Go”

VIBY – “HANAMARU (Korean Ver)”

AM8IC – “RASCALS (Find The Pearl)”

Kim Jang Hoon – “Sad Gift (2026 Ver.)”