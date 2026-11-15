Watch: RESCENE Takes 3rd Win For 'With' On 'Music Core'; Performances By BESTie, ATEEZ, NCT DREAM, And More

RESCENE has won a third music show trophy for “With”!

On the November 14 episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were RESCENE’s “With,” ILLIT’s “You’re Under Arrest,” and A2O LITE’s “NEON.” RESCENE ultimately took the win with a total of 8,473 points.

Congratulations to RESCENE! Watch their performance and a clip of the winner announcement below:

Other performers on today’s show included BESTie, ATEEZ, NCT DREAM, ITZY’s Chaeryeong, LNGSHOT, A2O SOUL, ILLIT, TREASURE, TWS, XLOV, P1Harmony, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, KEYVITUP, xikers, Baby DONT Cry, UNCHILD, HEART OF WOMAN, Jang Min Ho, and ISEGYE IDOL.

Check out their performances below!

BESTie – “Love Options”

ATEEZ – “UP”

NCT DREAM – “Boogie Woogie”

ITZY’s Chaeryeong – “Lovesick”

LNGSHOT – “Bananas”

A2O SOUL – “Dancing in the Dark”

ILLIT – “You’re Under Arrest”

TREASURE – “SHOCK”

TWS – “Call My Name”

XLOV – “Tooth Gem Chiwawa”

P1Harmony – “BLOW UP”

Super Junior’s Kyuhyun – “I’ll Be Here”

KEYVITUP – “NAGARI”

xikers – “DIENAMITE”

Baby DONT Cry – “Replay”

UNCHILD – “TiNG TiNG”

HEART OF WOMAN – “LIT IT”

Jang Minho – “To Life, My Friend”

ISEGYE IDOL – “REBELS”