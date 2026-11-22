Circle Chart has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

In 2018, the Korea Music Content Industry Association implemented a new certification system for album sales, song downloads, and online streaming. Starting with music released on or after January 1, 2018, Circle Chart now certifies albums platinum once they reach 250,000 sales, while albums that have sold a million copies or more receive a “million” certification.

This month, &TEAM earned an official million certification for selling over 1 million copies of their latest Korean mini album “Mark on Me.”

Both the FANS version of Stray Kids’ “THIS & THAT” and the EVER version of CLOSE YOUR EYES’ “256th Note” were certified double platinum for selling over 500,000 copies each.

Meanwhile, BOYNEXTDOOR earned two separate certifications for their repackaged album “HOME: DELUXE.” Both the regular version of the repackage and the Weverse version were certified platinum after selling over 250,000 copies each.

CRAVITY’s “sonorous,” LE SSERAFIM’s “Made My Night,” CORTIS’s “GREENGREEN_playextended,” EVAN (Heeseung)’s “DEATH OF ME,” and Young Tak’s “GOGO” were all also certified platinum for selling over 250,000 copies each.

Finally, Roy Kim’s 2024 hit “If You Ask Me What Love Is” was certified platinum in the streaming category after surpassing 100 million streams.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch CLOSE YOUR EYES’ survival show “PROJECT 7” on Viki below:

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