The 41st Golden Disc Awards has unveiled its first lineup of performing artists!

On November 26, HLL, the organizer and host of the Golden Disc Awards, announced that A2O LITE, ALLDAY PROJECT, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, AND2BLE, CORTIS, Hearts2Hearts, KiiiKiii, RESCENE, TWS, Yena, TXT’s Yeonjun, and ZEROBASEONE will take the stage at the 41st Golden Disc Awards.

Hosted by Sung Si Kyung and Mun Ka Young, the 41st Golden Disc Awards will be held at the Vietnam Exposition Center’s special outdoor stage in Hanoi on January 9 and 10, 2027.

Check out the nominees for this year’s Golden Disc Awards here, and see more information on year-end shows here!

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