September Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars, using big data collected from August 16 to September 16.

Lee Byung Hun topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,704,298. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Toronto International Film Festival,” Special Tribute Award,” and “No Other Choice,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “act,” “award,” and “proud.” Lee Byung Hun’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.50 percent positive reactions.

Jo Jung Suk took second place with a brand reputation index of 4,642,471, while Ma Dong Seok rose to third with a score of 4,314,860.

Lee Jin Uk ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,680,117, and Lee Young Ae came in at a close fifth with a score of 3,513,151.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

