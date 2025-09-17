September Movie Star Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Sep 17, 2025
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for film actors!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 50 popular movie stars, using big data collected from August 16 to September 16.

Lee Byung Hun topped this month’s list with a brand reputation index of 5,704,298. High-ranking phrases in his keyword analysis included “Toronto International Film Festival,” Special Tribute Award,” and “No Other Choice,” while his highest-ranking related terms included “act,” “award,” and “proud.” Lee Byung Hun’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 93.50 percent positive reactions.

Jo Jung Suk took second place with a brand reputation index of 4,642,471, while Ma Dong Seok rose to third with a score of 4,314,860.

Lee Jin Uk ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 3,680,117, and Lee Young Ae came in at a close fifth with a score of 3,513,151.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. Lee Byung Hun
  2. Jo Jung Suk
  3. Ma Dong Seok
  4. Lee Jin Uk
  5. Lee Young Ae
  6. Cho Yeo Jeong
  7. Gong Myoung
  8. Uhm Jung Hwa
  9. Kim Kang Woo
  10. Lee Jung Jae
  11. Son Ye Jin
  12. Song Seung Heon
  13. Song Joong Ki
  14. Go Youn Jung
  15. Kang Dong Won
  16. Lee Yi Kyung
  17. Kim Nam Gil
  18. Son Suk Ku
  19. Go Min Si
  20. Lee Jong Suk
  21. Lee Ha Nee
  22. Song Ji Hyo
  23. Seo In Guk
  24. Lee Dong Wook
  25. Jung Hae In
  26. Park Bo Young
  27. Lee Jun Hyuk
  28. Kim Hye Soo
  29. Jang Dong Yoon
  30. Lee Jung Eun

