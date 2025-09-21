NCT's Haechan And HUNTR/X Earn Double And Triple Crowns On Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of September 7 to 13!

Album Chart

NCT’s Haechan achieved a double crown on this week’s Circle charts, topping both the physical album chart and the digital download chart with his solo debut album “TASTE” and its title track “CRZY.”

All of the top three spots on this week’s physical album chart went to new releases. Haechan’s “TASTE” entered the chart at No. 1, followed by CORTIS’s debut mini album “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” at No. 2 and TWICE’s Chaeyoung’s solo debut album “LIL FANTASY vol.1” at No. 3.

Stray Kids’ latest album “KARMA” climbed back up to No. 4 on this week’s chart, while aespa’s “Rich Man” rounded out the top five.

Overall Digital Chart

Fictional girl group HUNTR/X from the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” maintained their triple crown on this week’s charts, with their smash hit “Golden” remaining No. 1 on the overall digital chart, streaming chart, and global K-pop chart.

Both of the top two songs on this week’s overall digital chart were from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack. HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami) continued its reign at No. 1, while Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” (sung by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, U-KISS’s Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee) held steady at No. 2.

aespa’s “Rich Man” shot to No. 3 on this week’s chart, followed by BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” at No. 4 and ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS” at No. 5.

Streaming Chart

The top five songs on this week’s streaming chart were almost exactly the same as the overlal digital chart, except BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” and aespa’s “Rich Man” swapped places to take No. 3 and No. 4 respectively.

Download Chart

Haechan’s solo debut track “CRZY” topped this week’s digital download chart, with Lim Young Woong’s “Eternal Love” staying strong at No. 2.

IU’s “Bye, Summer” debuted at No. 3 on the chart this week, while aespa’s “Rich Man” rose to No. 4 and DAY6’s “Dream Bus” held onto its spot at No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

The “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack once again swept four of the top five spots on this week’s global K-pop chart. HUNTR/X’s “Golden” remained No. 1, trailed by Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” at No. 2, Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” at No. 4, and HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” at No. 5.

Finally, BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” climbed to No. 3 on this week’s chart.

Social Chart 3.0

BLACKPINK topped this week’s social chart, followed by TWICE at No. 2, aespa at No. 3, Choi Yu Ree at No. 4, and Stray Kids at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

Watch Haechan in “Idol Festa Attack” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)