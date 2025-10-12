Stray Kids, CORTIS, TXT, BTS, ENHYPEN, ZEROBASEONE, ILLIT, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on October 11!

Stray Kids’ latest album “KARMA” remained No. 1 on the World Albums chart for the sixth week in a row, in addition to spending its sixth consecutive week in the top 40 of the BIllboard 200.

Including “KARMA,” Stray Kids landed an impressive total of five albums on this week’s World Albums chart. Their albums “合 (HOP)” and “ATE” climbed back up to No. 10 and No. 12 respectively, while “ROCK-STAR” and “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” re-entered the chart at No. 20 and No. 21.

Meanwhile, CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” held onto its spot at No. 2 in its fourth consecutive week on the World Albums chart.

TXT’s latest album “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” also maintained its position at No. 3 in its 11th consecutive week on the chart.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” rose to No. 4 in its 173rd week on the chart, while their live album “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LIVE” held steady at No. 23 and their 2020 album “Map of the Soul: 7” re-entered the chart at No. 24.

ENHYPEN’s “DESIRE : UNLEASH” climbed to No. 5 in its 18th week on the chart, with their previous album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” rising to No. 15 in its 64th week.

BTS’s Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” jumped to No. 6 in its 63rd week on the chart, and ZEROBASEONE’s “NEVER SAY NEVER” took No. 8 in its fourth week.

ILLIT’s “bomb” rose to No. 9 in its 15th week on the chart, while NewJeans’ “Get Up” climbed to No. 14 in its 108th week.

ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3” came in at No. 16 in its 16th week on the chart, followed by TWICE’s Chaeyoung’s solo debut album “LIL FANTASY vol.1” at No. 17 in its third week.

Finally, IVE’s “IVE SECRET” took No. 19 in its second week on the chart, and BTS’s Jin’s solo EP “Echo” remained No. 22 in its 19th week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

