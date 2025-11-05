Watch: &TEAM Takes 2nd Win For 'Back To Life' On 'Show Champion'; Performances By NEXZ, 82MAJOR, And More

&TEAM has won their second music show trophy for “Back to Life”!

On the November 5 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were &TEAM’s “Back to Life,” NEXZ’s “Beat-Boxer,” NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine,” Davichi’s “TIME CAPSULE,” and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye.”

The trophy ultimately went to &TEAM. Congratulations to &TEAM! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included &TEAM, NEXZ, xikers, TEMPEST, 82MAJOR, DKZ, WEi, Gyubin, AxMxP, ARrC, Kik5o, and NEWBEAT.

Check out their performances below!

&TEAM – “Lunatic” and “Back to Life”

NEXZ – “Beat-Boxer” and “I’m Him”

xikers – “SUPERPOWER (Peak)”

TEMPEST – “nocturnal” and “In The Dark”

82MAJOR – “TROPHY”

DKZ – “Replay My Anthem”

WEi – “DOMINO” and “HOME”

Gyubin – “CAPPUCCINO”

AxMxP – “Shocking Drama”

ARrC – “SKIID”

Kik5o – “X”

NEWBEAT – “Look So Good”