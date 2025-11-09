BOYNEXTDOOR, Stray Kids, CORTIS, TXT, NMIXX, BTS, ENHYPEN, Xdinary Heroes, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its https://www.billboard.com/charts/world-albums

chart for the week ending on November 8!

BOYNEXTDOOR’s new mini album “The Action” debuted at No. 1 on this week’s World Albums chart, in addition to entering the top 40 of the Billboard 200.

Stray Kids landed a total of four albums on the World Albums chart this week: “KARMA” stayed strong at No. 2 in its 10th week on the chart, followed by “合 (HOP)” at No. 11 (in its 46th week), “ATE” at No. 12 (in its 67th week), and “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” at No. 23 (in its 60th week).

Meanwhile, CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” maintained its position at No. 3 in its eighth week on the chart.

TXT’s “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” held onto its spot at No. 4 in its 15th week on the chart, followed by NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” at No. 5 in its third week.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” took No. 6 in its 177th week on the chart, while Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” held steady at No. 8 in its 67th week.

ENHYPEN’s “DESIRE : UNLEASH” came in at No. 9 in its 22nd week on the chart, with the group’s previous album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” following at No. 20 in its 68th week.

ILLIT’s “bomb” remained unmoving at No. 10 in its 19th week on the chart, while Xdinary Heroes’ new mini album “LXVE to DEATH” debuted at No. 13.

NewJeans’ “Get Up” stayed strong at No. 16 in its 112th week on the chart, trailed by ZEROBASEONE’s “NEVER SAY NEVER” at No. 17 in its eighth week.

SEVENTEEN’s “HAPPY BURSTDAY” climbed back up to No. 18 in its 20th week on the chart, and CxM’s unit debut mini album “HYPE VIBES” took No. 22 in its third week.

Finally, ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3” rounded out its 20th week on the chart at No. 24.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch TXT and ZEROBASEONE in “Idol Festa Attack” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now