2025 MBC Drama Awards Announces Presenter Lineup

The 2025 MBC Drama Awards has unveiled its first presenter lineup!

On December 22, the 2025 MBC Drama Awards revealed its star-studded presenter lineup including Lee Sung Kyung, Chae Jong Hyeop, IU, Byeon Woo Seok, Shin Ha Kyun, and Heo Sung Tae.

First up, Lee Sung Kyung and Chae Jong Hyeop, leads of “In Your Radiant Season” (literal title), have been confirmed as presenters. The two will share the stage for the first time at the 2025 MBC Drama Awards.

IU and Byeon Woo Seok from the much-anticipated 2026 series “Perfect Crown” will also take the stage as presenters, offering viewers an early look at their chemistry at the 2025 MBC Drama Awards.

A pairing of Shin Ha Kyun and Heo Sung Tae has also been announced. The male duo’s chemistry from the drama “Fifties Professionals” is set to previewed at the 2025 MBC Drama Awards, where they will bring a lively synergy.

The 2025 MBC Drama Awards will take place on December 30 and will be hosted by Kim Sung Joo and Lee Sun Bin.

Are you excited for the 2025 MBC Drama Awards? Check out the ultimate guide to the 2025 year-end shows here!

Until then, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner”:

Watch Now

Also check out IU in “Hotel Del Luna”:

Watch Now

Source (1)