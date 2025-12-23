WayV, NCT's Doyoung, MAMAMOO's Hwasa, And More Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of December 7 to 13!

Album Chart

WayV claimed two of the top five spots on this week’s physical album chart with their new winter special album “Eternal White.” The regular version of the album debuted at No. 1, while the SMC version charted separately at No. 5.

ALLDAY PROJECT also snagged two spots in the top five with their self-titled EP “ALLDAY PROJECT”: the regular version of the album entered the chart at No. 2, followed by the Nemo version at No. 3.

Finally, NCT’s Doyoung’s new solo single album “Promise” debuted at No. 4 on this week’s chart.

Download Chart

Doyoung topped this week’s digital download chart with his new solo song “Promise,” which debuted at No. 1.

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s latest hit “Good Goodbye” held steady at No. 2, while Chuei Li Yu’s debut track “UxYOUxU” rose to No. 3.

ALLDAY PROJECT’s new title track “LOOK AT ME” entered the chart at No. 4, with Kang Daniel’s “Backseat Promises” debuting at No. 5.

Overall Digital Chart

Hwasa maintained her double crown on this week’s charts with “Good Goodbye,” which remained No. 1 on both the overall digital chart and streaming chart.

ALLDAY PROJECT’s pre-release single “ONE MORE TIME” held steady at No. 2, while Doyoung’s “Promise” debuted at No. 3.

NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” came in at No. 4, and HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) rounded out the top five for the week.

Streaming Chart

The top five songs on this week’s streaming chart remained exactly the same as last week: Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” came in at No. 1, ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME” at No. 2, NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” at No. 3, HUNTR/X’s “Golden” at No. 4, and Davichi’s “TIME CAPSULE” at No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

Three of the top five spots on this week’s global K-pop chart went to the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack. HUNTR/X’s “Golden” held onto its spot at No. 1, while Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” and “Your Idol” followed at No. 2 and No. 5 respectively.

Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” stayed strong at No. 3, with BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit collab “APT.” climbing back up to No. 4.

Social Chart 3.0

TWICE continued their reign at No. 1 on the social chart this week, followed by LE SSERAFIM at No. 2, BLACKPINK at No. 3, BABYMONSTER at No. 4, and aespa at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

Watch Doyoung in his drama “Dear X Who Doesn’t Love Me” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Hwasa in MAMAMOO’s film “MAMAMOO: My Con The Movie” below:

Watch Now

Source (1)