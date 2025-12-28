TXT's Yeonjun, MAMAMOO's Hwasa, HUNTR/X, TWICE, And More Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of December 14 to 20!

Album Chart

TXT’s Yeonjun topped this week’s physical album chart with his solo mini album “NO LABELS: PART 01,” which returned to No. 1.

VERIVERY’s new single album “Lost and Found” re-entered the chart at No. 2, while SHINee’s Minho’s new solo single album “TEMPO” debuted at No. 3.

Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon’s solo compilation album “Panorama : The Best of TAEYEON” jumped to No. 4 on this week’s chart, with LE SSERAFIM’s single album “SPAGHETTI” climbing back up to No. 5.

Overall Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa maintained her double crown on the weekly charts with her hit song “Good Goodbye,” which once again topped both the overall digital chart and streaming chart this week.

The top five songs on the overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same this week: Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” came in at No. 1, ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME” at No. 2, NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” at No. 3, HUNTR/X’s “Golden” at No. 4, and Davichi’s “TIME CAPSULE” at No. 5.

Download Chart

Forestella topped this week’s digital download chart with their song “Still Here,” which debuted at No. 1.

Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” held steady at No. 2, while Minho’s new title track “TEMPO” entered the chart at No. 3.

DAY6’s new single “Lovin’ the Christmas” debuted at No. 4, with ISEGYE IDOL’s “White” rounding out the top five.

Global K-Pop Chart

The “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack claimed three of the top five spots on this week’s global K-pop chart. HUNTR/X’s smash hit “Golden” remained No. 1, while Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” and “Soda Pop” followed at No. 3 and No. 5 respectively.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit collab “APT.” rose to No. 2 for the week, with Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” ranking No. 4.

Social Chart 3.0

TWICE held onto their spot at No. 1 on the social chart this week, while BABYMONSTER jumped to No. 2.

BLACKPINK maintained their position at No. 3, followed by LE SSERAFIM at No. 4 and aespa at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

