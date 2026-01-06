CORTIS, Hwasa, ILLIT, And HUNTR/X Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of December 21 to 27!

Album Chart

CORTIS topped this week’s physical album chart with their debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES,” which re-entered the chart at No. 1.

KATSEYE’s latest EP “BEAUTIFUL CHAOS” also re-entered the album chart at No. 2 this week.

The PLVE version of Stray Kids’ latest album “DO IT” shot to No. 3 on this week’s chart, followed by the WITHVUU version of RESCENE’s “lip bomb.”

Finally, the LP version of i-dle’s Miyeon’s “MY, Lover” debuted at No. 5.

Overall Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa maintained her double crown on this week’s charts with her hit song “Good Goodbye,” which once again topped both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart.

The top five songs on the overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same this week: Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” remained No. 1, followed by EXO’s “First Snow” at No. 2, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “Drowning” at No. 3, HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” at No. 4, and NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” at No. 5.

Download Chart

HADES topped this week’s digital download chart with “MEGA PIECE HARMONY,” which debuted at No. 1.

Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” held onto its spot at No. 2, with fromis_9’s “White Memories” rising to No. 3.

Son Tae Jin’s “Dear My Sun” (from the soundtrack of the drama “First Man”) entered the chart at No. 4, while Block B’s Zico and YOASOBI’s Lilas’ collab single “DUET” climbed to No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

The “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack once again claimed three of the top five spots on this week’s global K-pop chart: HUNTR/X’s smash hit “Golden” continued its reign at No. 1, while Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” remained No. 3 and HUNTR/X’s “What It Sounds Like” jumped to No. 5.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit collab “APT.” held steady at No. 2, while Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” maintained its position at No. 4.

Social Chart 3.0

ILLIT rose to No. 1 on the social chart this week, trailed by TWICE at No. 2, LE SSERAFIM at No. 3, BABYMONSTER at No. 4, and BLACKPINK at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

