idntt, Hwasa, ILLIT, And HUNTR/X Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of January 4 to 10!

Album Chart

idntt topped this week’s physical album chart with their new mini album “yesweare,” which debuted at No. 1.

CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” claimed two of the two four spots on this week’s chart: the regular version of the album held steady at No. 2, while the Weverse version charted separately at No. 4.

Apink’s new mini album “RE : LOVE” debuted at No. 3, and CNBLUE’s new album “3LOGY” entered the chart at No. 5.

Overall Digital Chart

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa maintained her double crown on this week’s charts with her hit song “Good Goodbye,” which once again topped both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart.

HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” rose to No. 2 on the overall digital chart, followed by WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “Drowning” at No. 3, NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” at No. 4, and Davichi’s “TIME CAPSULE” at No. 5.

Streaming Chart

The top five songs on this week’s streaming chart remained exactly the same as last week: Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” came in at No. 1, HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” at No. 2, WOODZ’s “Drowning” at No. 3, NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” at No. 4, and HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the soundtrack of the hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters”) at No. 5.

Download Chart

HADES topped this week’s digital download chart with “Planet B,” which debuted at No. 1.

Apink’s new title track “Love Me More” entered the chart at No. 2, trailed by Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” at No. 3.

idntt’s “Pretty Boy Swag” debuted at No. 4, with Song Ha Yea’s “LIE (2026 ver.)” entering the chart at No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” spent another week at No. 1 on the global K-pop chart, while Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” (also from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) stayed strong at No. 5.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit collab “APT.” maintained its position at No. 2, with Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” holding onto its spot at No 3.

Finally, ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE” jumped to No. 4 for the week.

Social Chart 3.0

ILLIT held onto their spot at No. 1 on the social chart this week, while LE SSERAFIM climbed to No. 2.

TWICE took No. 3 on this week’s chart, followed by BLACKPINK at No. 4 and aespa at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

