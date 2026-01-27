ENHYPEN, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, Hwasa, ILLIT, And HUNTR/X Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of January 11 to 17!

Album Chart

ENHYPEN claimed two of the top four spots on this week’s physical album chart with their new mini album “THE SIN : VANISH.” The regular version of the mini album debuted at No. 1, while the Weverse version charted separately at No. 4.

Meanwhile, ALPHA DRIVE ONE’s debut mini album “EUPHORIA” entered the chart at No. 2.

SEVENTEEN’s new unit DxS (DK x Seungkwan) also took two of the top five spots on this week’s album chart with their first mini album “Serenade”: the regular version of the mini album debuted at No. 3, and the Weverse version entered the chart at No. 5.

Download Chart

ALPHA DRIVE ONE topped this week’s digital download chart with their debut track “FREAK ALARM,” which entered the chart at No. 1.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN’s new title track “Knife” debuted at No. 2.

SEVENTEEN’s DxS swept the next three spots on the chart with songs from their unit debut mini album “Serenade.” Their title track “Blue” entered the chart at No. 3, followed by DK’s solo song “Rockstar” at No. 4 and Seungkwan’s solo song “Dream Serenade” at No. 5.

Overall Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa held onto her double crown on this week’s charts with her smash hit “Good Goodbye,” which topped both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart for yet another week.

The top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same. “Good Goodbye” remained No. 1 on both charts, trailed by HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” at No. 2, followed by WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “Drowning” at No. 3, HANRORO’s “0+0” at No. 4, and NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” at No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” continued its reign at No. 1 on the global K-pop chart this week, with Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” (also from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) similarly maintaining its position at No. 5.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit collab “APT.” held onto its spot at No. 2, while ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE” rose to No. 3 and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s “like JENNIE” climbed to No. 4 for the week.

Social Chart 3.0

ILLIT defended their position at No. 1 on the social chart this week, followed by TWICE at No. 2, LE SSERAFIM at No. 3, and BLACKPINK at No. 4.

Finally, ENHYPEN shot 20 ranks to take No. 5 on this week’s chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

