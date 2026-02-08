i-dle; CORTIS; Car, The Garden; ILLIT; And HUNTR/X Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of January 25 to 31!

Album Chart

CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” re-entered the physical album chart at No. 1 this week, while EXO’s latest album “REVERXE” stayed strong at No. 2.

WHIB’s first mini album “ROCK THE NATION” debuted at No. 3, while KiiiKiii’s new EP “Delulu Pack” entered the chart at No. 4.

Finally, ENHYPEN’s latest mini album “THE SIN : VANISH” rounded out the top five for the week.

Overall Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

Car, the garden achieved a double crown on this week’s charts with his 2021 song “My whole world,” which has recently been surging on the charts after a memorable mention on the hit dating show “EXchange 4.” Years after its release, the track shot to No. 1 on both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart this week.

The top five songs on the overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same this week: Car, the Garden’s “My whole world” took No. 1 on both charts, followed by MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” at No. 2, HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” at No. 3, WOODZ’s “Drowning” at No. 4, and HANRORO’s “0+0” at No. 5.

Download Chart

i-dle topped this week’s digital download chart with their new single “Mono” featuring Skaiwater, which debuted at No. 1.

Meanwhile, Car, the garden’s “My whole world” jumped to No. 2 on this week’s chart.

KiiiKiii’s new title track “404 (New Era)” debuted at No. 3, while ENHYPEN’s “Knife” came in at No. 4.

Finally, Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” climbed back up to No. 5 for the week.

Global K-Pop Chart

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) continued its reign at No. 1 on this week’s global K-pop chart, while BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit collab “APT.” held steady at No. 2.

Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” rose to No. 3, followed by BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” at No. 4 and BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s “like JENNIE” at No. 5.

Social Chart 3.0

ILLIT held onto their spot at No. 1 on the social chart this week, while TWICE maintained their position at No. 2.

BLACKPINK climbed to No. 3 for the week, with aespa jumping to No. 4 and EXO rounding out the top five.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

