ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, BTS, CORTIS, ILLIT, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on February 28!

ATEEZ’s new mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” topped the World Albums chart for the second week in a row, in addition to spending a second week in the top 20 of the Billboard 200.

ENHYPEN landed a total of three albums on the World Albums chart this week. Their latest mini album “THE SIN : VANISH” held steady at No. 2, while their 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” climbed back up to No. 23 and their 2025 mini album “DESIRE : UNLEASH” re-entered the chart at No. 25.

Stray Kids once again managed to chart six entries: “DO IT” came in at No. 3, “KARMA” at No. 7, “合 (HOP)” at No. 8, “ATE” at No. 15, “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” at No. 17, and “ROCK-STAR” at No. 24.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” maintained its position at No. 4 in its 193rd week on the chart, with their 2020 album “Map of the Soul: 7” rising to No. 12 in its 161st week.

CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” jumped 19 ranks to take No. 5 in its 24th week on the chart, while ILLIT’s “bomb” held onto its spot at No. 11 in its its 35th week.

BTS’s Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” ranked No. 14 in its 83rd week on the chart, and NewJeans’ “Get Up” climbed back up to No. 19 in its 128th week.

Finally, TXT’s Yeonjun’s solo album “No Labels: Part 01” rose to No. 21 in its 13th week on the chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now