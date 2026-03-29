P1Harmony, ENHYPEN, ATEEZ, BTS, Stray Kids, IVE, NewJeans, And CORTIS Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on March 28!

P1Harmony’s new mini album “UNIQUE” debuted at No. 1 on the World Albums chart, in addition to becoming the group’s highest-ranking album yet on the Billboard 200.

ENHYPEN landed a total of three entries on this week’s World Albums chart. Their latest mini album “THE SIN : VANISH” ranked No. 2 in its ninth week on the chart, and it also climbed back up to No. 43 on the Billboard 200. ENHYPEN’s 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” rose to No. 11 in its 88th week on the World Albums chart, and their 2025 mini album “DESIRE : UNLEASH” jumped to No. 15 in its 39th week.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ’s latest mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” came in at No. 3 in its sixth week on the chart.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” rose to No. 4 in its 197th week on the chart, while their 2020 Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” leaped to No. 8 in its 20th week.

Once again, Stray Kids landed a total of five entries on the World Albums chart this week: “DO IT” took No. 6 in its 17th week, followed by “KARMA” at No. 13 (in its 30th week), “ATE” at No. 20 (in its 87th week), “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” at No. 21 (in its 78th week), and “合 (HOP)” at No. 24 (in its 66th week).

IVE’s latest album “REVIVE+” stayed strong at No. 7 in its fourth week on the chart, trailed by NewJeans’ “Get Up” at No. 18 (in its 132nd week) and CORTIS’s “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” at No. 19 (in its 28th week).

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Check out the P1Harmony members’ K-Drama Day picks on Viki below:

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