Watch: BTS Achieves Music Show Grand Slam With 9th Win For 'SWIM' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By Irene, Yuna, And More

BTS has has wrapped up a perfect week of music show wins with a ninth trophy for “SWIM”!

On the April 5 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were BTS’s “SWIM,” BTS’s “Body to Body,” and IVE’s “BANG BANG.”

BTS ultimately took the win with a total of 9,422 points—meaning that the group won every single music show that aired this week, starting from Wednesday’s “Show Champion” all the way to Sunday’s “Inkigayo” (with “M Countdown,” “Music Bank,” and “Music Core” in between).

Congratulations to BTS! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included Red Velvet’s Irene, ITZY’s Yuna, Kep1er, VERIVERY’s Kangmin, Jang Haneum, Parc Jae Jung, Baby DONT Cry, CSR, AtHeart, SLAY, ALL(H)OURS, S2IT, Seo EVE, DIGNITY, OWIS, Min Jiwoon, and V01D.

Check out their performances below!

Red Velvet’s Irene – “Biggest Fan”

ITZY’s Yuna – “Ice Cream”

Kep1er – “KILLA (Face the other me)”

VERIVERY’s Kangmin – “Free Falling”

Jang Haneum – “WANNA”

Parc Jae Jung – “Always”

Baby DONT Cry – “Bittersweet”

CSR – “Can’t Hide Anymore”

AtHeart – “Butterfly Doors”

SLAY – “appear”

ALL(H)OURS – “DEAD MAN WALKING”

S2IT – “What I Want”

Seo EVE – “No Carrots”

DIGNITY – “SLIPSHOT”

OWIS – “MUSEUM”

Min Jiwoon – “Feel It Too”

V01D – “ROCKROCK”

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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