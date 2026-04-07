BTS Earns Quintuple Crown On Circle Weekly Charts + Hearts2Hearts Tops Streaming Chart

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of March 22 to 28!

Album Chart

BTS achieved a quintuple crown on this week’s Circle charts, topping no less than five separate charts. In addition to remaining No. 1 on the physical album chart, digital download chart, and social chart, the group also claimed the top spots on the overall digital chart and global K-pop chart.

BTS’s new album “ARIRANG” took two of the top three spots on this week’s physical album chart: the regular version of the album held onto its spot at No. 1, while the Weverse version charted separately at No. 3.

ITZY’s Yuna’s solo debut mini album “Ice Cream” entered the chart at No. 2, while SF9’s special album “About Love” debuted at No. 4.

Finally, VERIVERY’s Kangmin’s solo debut single album “Free Falling” rounded out the top five for the week.

Overall Digital Chart

BTS’s latest title track “SWIM” shot to No. 1 on this week’s overall digital chart, while their B-side “Body to Body” jumped 13 ranks to No. 4.

Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” stayed strong at No. 2, trailed by KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era)” at No. 3.

Finally, IVE’s “BANG BANG” rounded out this week’s top five.

Streaming Chart

Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” continued its reign at No. 1 on the streaming chart for the third week in a row, while KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era)” maintained its position at No. 2.

BTS’s “SWIM” rose 40 ranks to take No. 3 for the week, followed by IVE’s “BANG BANG” at No. 4 and HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” at No. 5.

Download Chart

BTS swept four of the top five spots on this week’s digital download chart with songs from “ARIRANG.” “SWIM” held onto its spot at No. 1, trailed by “Body to Body” at No. 2, “Hooligan” at No. 4, and “FYA” at No. 5.

Finally, Yuna’s solo debut track “Ice Cream” entered the chart at No. 3.

Global K-Pop Chart

BTS also dominated this week’s global K-pop chart, where it claimed four of the top five spots. “SWIM” climbed to No. 1 on the chart, “Body to Body” to No. 2, “Hooligan” to No. 4, and “FYA” to No. 5.

Meanwhile, HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) fell to No. 3 for the week.

Social Chart 3.0

BTS remained No. 1 on this week’s social chart, followed by ILLIT at No. 2, BLACKPINK at No. 3, IVE at No. 4, and TWICE at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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