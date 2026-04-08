Watch: BTS Takes 10th Win And Triple Crown For 'SWIM' On 'Show Champion'; Performances By Kino, n.SSign, And More

BTS has won their tenth music show trophy for “SWIM”!

On the April 8 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were BTS’s “SWIM,” Red Velvet’s Irene‘s “Biggest Fan,” DAY6’s Wonpil‘s “Highs and Lows,” Jang Haneum’s “WANNA,” and Kep1er’s “KILLA (Face the other me).”

The trophy ultimately went to BTS! This is the third time that “SWIM” has taken first place on “Show Champion,” meaning that the song has now achieved a “triple crown.”

Congratulations to BTS! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included Kep1er, Jang Haneum, PENTAGON’s Kino, Baby DONT Cry, CSR, SLAY, n.SSign, AmbiO, DIGNITY, V01D, Min Jiwoon, and LA POEM.

Check out their performances below!

Kep1er – “KILLA (Face the other me)”

Jang Haneum – “WANNA”

PENTAGON’s Kino – “TAXI” and “BIG HOODIE”

Baby DONT Cry – “Bittersweet”

CSR – “Can’t Hide Anymore”

SLAY – “appear”

n.SSign – “Beautiful Monster” and “SCOOT UP!”

AmbiO – “SHOWTIME”

DIGNITY – “SLIPSHOT”

V01D – “ROCKROCK”

Min Jiwoon – “Feel It Too”

LA POEM – “Survive”

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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