ENHYPEN, BTS, P1Harmony, ITZY's Yuna, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, NewJeans, CORTIS, And IVE Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on April 11!

ENHYPEN’s latest mini album “THE SIN : VANISH” returned to No. 1 in its 11th week on Billboard’s World Albums chart, while the group’s 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” stayed strong at No. 23 in its 90th week on the chart.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” climbed back up to No. 2 in its 199th week on the chart, with their 2020 Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” holding steady at No. 9 in its 22nd week.

After two weeks at No. 1, P1Harmony’s latest mini album “UNIQUE” fell to No. 3 in its third week on the chart.

Stray Kids landed a total of four entries on this week’s World Albums chart: “DO IT” held onto its spot at No. 4 in its 19th week on the chart, followed by “KARMA” at No. 13 (in its 32nd week) and “ATE” at No. 17 (in its 89th week). Meanwhile, “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” re-entered the chart at No. 21 (in its 79th week).

Meanwhile, ATEEZ’s latest mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” came in at No. 7 in its eighth week on the chart.

ITZY’s Yuna’s solo debut mini album “Ice Cream” entered the chart at No. 12, while NewJeans’ “Get Up” rose to No. 16 in its 134th week on the chart.

CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” took No. 19 in its 30th week on the chart, with IVE’s “REVIVE+” following at No. 20 in its sixth week.

Finally, BTS’s Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” rounded out the top 25 in its 88th week on the chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!