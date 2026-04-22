AKMU, KickFlip, BTS, And Hearts2Hearts Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of April 5 to 11!

Album Chart

KickFlip swept the top two spots on this week’s physical album chart with their new mini album “My First Kick.” The regular version of the mini album debuted at No. 1, while the POCA version charted separately at No. 2.

AMPERS&ONE’s new mini album “DEFINITION” entered the chart at No. 3, while KISS OF LIFE’s single album “Who is she” debuted at No. 4.

Finally, KEYVITUP’s self-titled debut mini album “KEYVITUP” rounded out the top five for the week.

Download Chart

AKMU achieved a double crown on this week’s Circle charts, topping both the overall digital chart and the digital download chart with their latest hit “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart.”

The brother-sister duo dominated this week’s digital download chart, where they claimed three of the top five spots with songs from their new album “Flowering.” Their title track “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart” debuted at No. 1, with B-sides “Paradise of Rumors” and “Sunshine Bless You” entering the chart at No. 2 and No. 5 respectively.

BTS’s “SWIM” climbed back up to No. 3 for the week, while KickFlip’s new title track “Eye-Poppin’” debuted at No. 4.

Overall Digital Chart

AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart” debuted at No. 1 on this week’s overall digital chart, followed by Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” at No. 2.

HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” rose to No. 3 for the week, trailed by KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era)” at No. 4 and HANRORO’s “0+0” at No. 5.

Streaming Chart

Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” continued its reign at No. 1 on this week’s streaming chart, while KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era)” held onto its spot at No. 2.

The next two spots on the chart went to HANRORO, with “Landing in Love” rising to No. 3 and “0+0” jumping to No. 4.

Finally, IVE’s “BANG BANG” rounded out the top five for the week.

Global K-Pop Chart

BTS maintained their double crown on the Circle charts this week, holding onto No. 1 on both the global K-pop chart and the social chart.

BTS continued to dominate the global K-pop chart with songs from “ARIRANG,” which once again swept four of this week’s top five spots. “SWIM” remained No. 1, followed by “2.0” at No. 3, “Body to Body” at No. 4, and “Hooligan” at No. 5.

Meanwhile, HUNTR/X’s long-running hit “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) maintained its position at No. 2.

Social Chart 3.0

The top five artists on this week’s social chart remained exactly the same as last week: BTS came in at No. 1, ILLIT at No. 2, BLACKPINK at No. 3, IVE at No. 4, and TWICE at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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