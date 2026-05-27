NMIXX And AKMU Earn Double Crowns On Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of May 10 to 16!

Album Chart

NMIXX achieved a double crown on this week’s Circle charts, topping both the physical album chart and the digital download chart with their new EP “Heavy Serenade” and its title track of the same name.

“Heavy Serenade” claimed two of the top five spots on this week’s physical album chart: the regular version of the EP debuted at No. 1, while the POCA version charted separately at No. 5.

TWS’s latest mini album “NO TRAGEDY” shot back up to No. 2 this week, followed by CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” at No. 3.

Finally, FLARE U’s debut mini album “YOUTH ERROR” entered the chart at No. 4.

Download Chart

NMIXX topped this week’s digital download chart with their new title track “Heavy Serenade,” which debuted at No. 1.

aespa’s pre-release single “WDA (Whole Different Animal)” debuted at No. 2, while ILLIT’s “It’s Me” stayed strong at No. 3.

FLARE U’s debut track “WAY 2 U” entered the chart at No. 4, with AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors” rounding out the top five.

Overall Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

AKMU earned a double crown on this week’s charts, with their hit song “Paradise of Rumors” remaining No. 1 on both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart.

The top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same: AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors” came in at No. 1 on both charts, CORTIS’s “REDRED” at No. 2, ILLIT’s “It’s Me” at No. 3, AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart” at No. 4, and Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” at No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

BTS’s “SWIM” held onto its spot at No. 1 on the global K-pop chart this week, and HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) similarly maintained its position at No. 2.

CORTIS’s “REDRED” held steady at No. 3, followed by ILLIT’s “It’s Me” at No. 4 and BTS’s “2.0” at No. 5.

Social Chart 3.0

The top four artists on this week’s social chart remained exactly the same as last week: ILLIT continued their reign at No. 1, with BTS at No. 2, BABYMONSTER at No. 3, and Yena at No. 4.

Finally, NMIXX jumped 42 ranks to take No. 5 on this week’s chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

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