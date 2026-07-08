ATEEZ And CORTIS Earn Double Crowns On Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of June 21 to 27!

Album Chart

ATEEZ achieved a double crown on this week’s charts, topping both the physical album chart and the digital download chart with their new mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5” and its title track “BAD.”

ATEEZ swept two of the top three spots on this week’s physical album chart with “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5.” The regular version of the mini album debuted at No. 1, while the POCA version charted separately at No. 3.

Hearts2Hearts claimed two of the top four spots with their new mini album “Lemon Tang”: the regular version of the mini album entered the chart at No. 3, with the Nemo version charting separately at No. 4.

Finally, Lee Seung Yoon’s “Album 0” debuted at No. 5.

Download Chart

ATEEZ also topped this week’s digital download chart with their new title track “BAD,” which debuted at No. 1.

EVAN (Heeseung) took the next two spots on the chart, with his new songs “Ride or Die” and “Overflow” debuting at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

I.O.I’s “Suddenly” held onto its spot at No. 4, while Hearts2Hearts’ new title track “Lemon Tang” entered the chart at No. 5.

Overall Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

CORTIS earned their own double crown on this week’s charts, topping both the overall digital chart and streaming chart with their latest title track “REDRED.”

The top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same. “REDRED” took No. 1 on both charts, followed by I.O.I’s “Suddenly” at No. 2, aespa’s “LEMONADE” at No. 3, ILLIT’s “It’s Me” at No. 4, and RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK” at No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

BTS’s “SWIM” continued its reign at No. 1 on the global K-pop chart this week, while HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) held steady at No. 2.

LE SSERAFIM, ILLIT, and KATSEYE’s collab single “ICONIC BY MISTAKE” maintained its position at No. 3, trailed by CORTIS’s “REDRED” at No. 4 and ILLIT’s “It’s Me” at No. 5.

Social Chart 3.0

ILLIT remained No. 1 on this week’s social chart, with BTS holding onto their spot at No. 2.

aespa climbed to No. 3 for the week, followed by Yena at No. 4 and BABYMONSTER at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

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