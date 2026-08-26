Stray Kids, WayV, RESCENE, BTS, And More Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of August 9 to 15!

Album Chart

WayV topped this week’s physical album chart with their new mini album “Vision Wings,” which debuted at No. 1.

Stray Kids’ latest mini album “THIS & THAT” stayed strong at No. 2, while KATSEYE’s new EP “WILD” debuted at No. 3.

KiiiKiii’s new EP “WhyKiiiKiii” entered the chart at No. 4, and CORTIS’s latest EP “GREENGREEN” shot back up to No. 5 for the week.

Download Chart

Stray Kids topped the digital download chart with their new title track “This & That,” which remained No. 1 for the second week in a row.

Meanwhile, the English version of WayV’s new title track “Vision Wings” debuted at No. 2.

ATEEZ’s latest hit “BAD” climbed back up to No. 3 for the week, while KiiiKiii’s new title track “Pop Off Pop Off” debuted at No. 4.

Finally, aespa’s Karina and Winter’s duet “Serenade” entered the chart at No. 5.

Overall Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

RESCENE once again earned a double crown on the weekly charts with their smash hit “LOVE ATTACK,” which remained No. 1 on both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart.

The top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same. “LOVE ATTACK” came in at No. 1 on both charts, with CORTIS’s “REDRED” at No. 2, I.O.I’s “Suddenly” at No. 3, aespa’s “LEMONADE” at No. 4, and RESCENE’s remake of KARA’s “Pretty Girl” at No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the soundtrack of the animated film “KPop Demon Hunters”) held onto its spot at No. 1 on this week’s global K-pop chart.

ATEEZ’s hit song “BAD” jumped to No. 2 for the week, followed by BTS’s “SWIM” at No. 3.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ collab “APT.” held steady at No. 4, with CORTIS’s “REDRED” maintaining its position at No. 5.

Social Chart 3.0

The top three artists on this week’s social chart remained the same as last week: BTS came in at No. 1, ILLIT at No. 2, and aespa at No. 3.

ATEEZ rose to No. 4 on this week’s chart, and Stray Kids climbed to No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

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