Watch: ENHYPEN Achieves Music Show Grand Slam With 5th Win For 'Bloody Paradise' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By NCT 127, NEXZ, And More

ENHYPEN has wrapped up a perfect week of music show wins with a fifth trophy for “Bloody Paradise”!

On the August 30 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were ATEEZ’s “BAD,” ENHYPEN’s “Bloody Paradise,” and RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK.”

ENHYPEN ultimately took the win with a total of 4,815 points—meaning that the group won every single music show that aired this week, starting from Wednesday’s “Show Champion” all the way to Sunday’s “Inkigayo” (with “M Countdown,” “Music Bank,” and “Music Core” in between).

Congratulations to ENHYPEN! Watch their performance, win, and full unaired encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included NCT 127, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, NEXZ, Hearts2Hearts, TUIDE, SF9, KiiiKiii, TNX, AEN, iii, OURBIRTHDAY, ALL(H)OURS, TEMPEST’s Hanbin, ONEWE, and MW:MEU.

Check out their performances below!

NCT 127 – “BLINGY”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “Diamond Hour” and “BORN DIRE”

NEXZ – “APPETITE” and “SAUCIN’”

Hearts2Hearts – “15-LOVE”

TUIDE – “GRLS” and “SUN KISS”

SF9 – “Without Wings”

KiiiKiii – “Pop Off Pop Off”

TNX – “Die Another Day”

AEN – “X to Z (Next to me)” (Korean version)

iii – “WaiT”

OURBIRTHDAY – “SQUEEZY”

ALL(H)OURS – “HOP”

TEMPEST’s Hanbin – “No Fear”

ONEWE – “Scenario”

MW:MEU – “Girls’ Night”