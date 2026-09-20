Choi Myeong Been Reported To Join Byeon Woo Seok In 'Solo Leveling' Live-Action Adaptation + Agency Comments

Choi Myeong Been may be joining the cast of “Solo Leveling”!

On September 20, OSEN reported that rising actress Choi Myeong Been will be joining the live-action adaptation of “Solo Leveling” as Byeon Woo Seok’s on-screen younger sister.

In response to the report, her agency O3 Collective briefly commented, “Nothing has been confirmed.”

“Solo Leveling,” which originally began as a web novel before being adapted into a webtoon and an animated series, tells the story of Sung Jin Woo, an E-rank Hunter—the lowest tier among those who protect the real world from monsters beyond the mysterious Gates. After a near-death experience, he gains extraordinary abilities, and as he levels up, he becomes humanity’s unexpected hope.

Choi Myeong Been will reportedly star as Sung Jin Ah, the main character Sung Jin Woo’s younger sister.

Choi Myeong Been made her debut in 2016 through the film “Queen of Walking.” In addition to films “The Vanished,” “Waiting for Rain,” “My First Client,” and “Sua’s Home,” she also starred in the dramas “Young Lady and Gentleman,” “The King’s Affection,” “Twenty-Five, Twenty-One,” and “Our Sticky Love.”

Meanwhile, the drama previously confirmed Byeon Woo Seok will lead the series as Sung Jin Woo, while Han So Hee and Kang You Seok are in talks for the roles of Cha Hae In and Yoo Jin Ho, respectively. Kang Mina, Rain, Lee Sung Min, Lee Hong Nae, Sung Joon, and Kim Si Ah are also in talks to join the cast.

Stay tuned for updates!

While waiting, watch Choi Myeong Been in “Young Lady and Gentleman” below:

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