i-dle's Soyeon, CORTIS, ILLIT, And More Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart has revealed its chart rankings for the week of September 20 to 26!

Overall Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

i-dle’s Soyeon achieved a double crown on this week’s Circle charts, where her solo hit “I’m gonna TOESA” rose to No. 1 on both the overall digital chart and streaming chart.

The top five songs on this week’s overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same: “I’m gonna TOESA” took No. 1 on both charts, followed by RESCENE’s “LOVE ATTACK” at No. 2, CORTIS’s “REDRED” at No. 3, RESCENE’s “Deja Vu” at No. 4, and I.O.I’s “Suddenly” at No. 5.

Album Chart

CORTIS topped this week’s physical album chart with their latest EP “GREENGREEN,” while Young Tak’s “GOGO” came in at No. 2.

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s new solo single album “CLICK” debuted at No. 3, followed by LE SSERAFIM’s “PUREFLOW” pt.1 at No. 4.

Finally, Soyeon’s new solo album “What a Wonderful Life” jumped 14 ranks to take No. 5 for the week.

Download Chart

Lim Young Woong’s “ToTo” returned to No. 1 on this week’s digital download chart, while Soyeon’s “I’m gonna TOESA” climbed to No. 2.

Kim Yong Bin’s “Only you” debuted at No. 3, with QWER’s “Dreamer” entering the chart at No. 4.

Finally, Def. (GOT7’s JAY B)’s “BoY” debuted at No. 5 on this week’s chart.

Global K-Pop Chart

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) continued its reign at No. 1 on the global K-pop chart this week, and BTS’s “SWIM” similarly maintained its position at No. 2.

ATEEZ’s “BAD” held onto its spot at No. 3, trailed by BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ “APT.” at No. 4.

Finally, CORTIS’s “REDRED” climbed back up to No. 5 for the week.

Social Chart 3.0

ILLIT held onto their spot at No. 1 on the social chart this week, with BTS and BLACKPINK maintaining their respective positions at No. 2 and No. 3.

Stray Kids jumped to No. 4 on this week’s chart, and Soyeon rounded out the top five.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

Source (1)