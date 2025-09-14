Watch: ZEROBASEONE Achieves Music Show Grand Slam With 'ICONIK' On Han Yu Jin's Last Day As MC Of 'Inkigayo'

ZEROBASEONE has wrapped up a perfect week of music show wins with a sixth trophy for “ICONIK”!

On the September 14 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were IVE’s “XOXZ,” ZEROBASEONE’s “ICONIK,” and ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS.”

ZEROBASEONE ultimately took the win with a total of 4,913 points—meaning that “ICONIK” won every single music show this week, starting from Tuesday’s “The Show” all the way to Sunday’s “Inkigayo” (with “Show Champion,” “M Countdown,” “Music Bank,” and “Music Core” in between). Congratulations to ZEROBASEONE!

Today’s episode also marked ZEROBASEONE’s Han Yu Jin and Moon Seong Hyun’s last day as MCs.

Watch ZEROBASEONE’s win and encore, along with the two MCs’ farewell greetings, below:

SBS has not yet posted videos of the performances from this week’s episode, so stay tuned for updates!

Watch the full episode of “Inkigayo” with English subtitles below:

