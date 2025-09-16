Stray Kids, HUNTR/X, And ZEROBASEONE Top Circle Monthly And Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its latest monthly and weekly chart rankings!

Monthly Album Chart

Stray Kids achieved a double crown for the month of August, topping both the physical album chart and the digital download chart with their new album “KARMA” and its title track “CEREMONY.”

Stray Kids’ “KARMA” claimed two of the top four spots on the monthly album chart, where the regular version of the album debuted at No. 1 and the Nemo version charted separately at No. 4.

IVE’s latest EP “IVE SECRET” also claimed two of this month’s top five spots: the regular version entered the monthly chart at No. 2, and the Nemo version charted separately at No. 5.

Finally, MODHAUS’s new boy group idntt took No. 3 for August with their first unit unvermet’s debut mini album “unevermet” (Cosmo).

Weekly Album Chart

ZEROBASEONE topped this week’s Circle chart with their first full-length album “NEVER SAY NEVER,” which debuted at No. 1.

NCT WISH’s new mini album “COLOR” entered the chart at No. 2, followed by TREASURE’s new mini album “LOVE PULSE” at No. 3.

aespa’s new mini album “Rich Man” debuted at No. 4, with MONSTA X’s 10th-anniversary mini album “THE X” rounding out the top five for the week.

Monthly Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

Fictional girl group HUNTR/X from the popular animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” maintained their triple crown on the Circle charts for August, with their smash hit “Golden” topping the overall digital chart, streaming chart, and digital download chart for yet another month.

The top five songs on the overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same for August. HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (sung by EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami) remained No. 1 on both charts, trailed by “KPop Demon Hunters” boy band Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” (sung by Andrew Choi, Neckwav, Danny Chung, U-KISS’s Kevin Woo, and samUIL Lee) at No. 2.

BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” rose to No. 3 on both charts, with ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS” at No. 4 and WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “Drowning” at No. 5.

Weekly Digital Chart

The top four songs on this week’s overall digital chart were the same as the monthly chart: HUNTR/X’s “Golden” held steady at No. 1, Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” at No. 2, BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” at No. 3, and ALLDAY’s “FAMOUS” at No. 4.

Finally, Lim Young Woong’s new song “Eternal Love” climbed to No. 5 for the week.

Weekly Streaming Chart

The top five songs on this week’s streaming chart were exactly the same as the monthly chart: HUNTR/X’s “Golden” came in at No. 1, Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” at No. 2, BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” at No. 3, ALLDAY PROJECT’s “FAMOUS” at No. 4, and WOODZ’s “Drowning” at No. 5.

Monthly Download Chart

Stray Kids topped the digital download chart for August with their new title track “CEREMONY,” which debuted at No. 1.

Lim Young Woong claimed two of the top five spots on the monthly chart, which his songs “Eternal Love” and “Unread Message” entered at No. 2 and No. 5 respectively.

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” stayed strong at No. 3, while SHINee’s Key’s solo song “HUNTER” debuted at No. 4.

Weekly Download Chart

Lim Young Woong topped this week’s digital download chart, where his song “Eternal Love” continued its reign at No. 1.

ZEROBASEONE’s new title track “ICONIK” entered the chart at No. 2, while MONSTA X’s new title track “N the Front” debuted at No. 3.

DAY6 swept the next two spots on the chart, with their songs “INSIDE OUT” and “Dream Bus” debuting at No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

Monthly Global K-Pop Chart

The “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack continued to dominate the monthly global K-pop chart, sweeping four of the top five spots for August.

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” held onto its spot at No. 1, trailed by Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” and “Your Idol” at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” took No. 4 for the month, with HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” rounding out the top five.

Weekly Global K-Pop Chart

The “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack also claimed all of the top four spots on the weekly global K-pop chart, where HUNTR/X’s “Golden” came in at No. 1, Saja Boys’ “Your Idol” at No. 2, Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” at No. 3, and HUNTR/X’s “How It’s Done” at No. 4.

Finally, BLACKPINK’s “JUMP” ranked No. 5 for the week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

