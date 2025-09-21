Stray Kids, ZEROBASEONE, MONSTA X, TXT, LE SSERAFIM, CORTIS, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on September 20!

Stray Kids’ latest album “KARMA” spent its third consecutive week at No. 1 on the World Albums chart, in addition to becoming their first album to spend three weeks in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

Including “KARMA,” Stray Kids landed a total of four albums on this week’s World Albums chart. “合 (HOP)” ranked No. 11 in its 39th week on the chart, while “ATE” followed at No. 17 in its 60th week and “ROCK-STAR” rounded out the top 25 in its 44th week.

ZEROBASEONE’s new album “NEVER SAY NEVER” debuted at No. 2 on the World Albums chart, and it also became their first album ever to enter the top 25 of the Billboard 200.

MONSTA X’s new mini album “THE X” debuted at No. 3 on the World Albums chart this week, in addition to becoming their first Korean album ever to enter the Billboard 200.

Meanwhile, TXT’s “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” stayed strong at No. 4 in its eighth consecutive week on the World Albums chart.

ENHYPEN’s “DESIRE : UNLEASH” took No. 5 in its 15th week on the chart, with their previous album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” following at No. 19 in its 61st week.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” came in at No. 6 in its 170th week on the chart, and their recent live album “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LIVE” ranked No. 20 in its eighth week. Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” climbed back up to No. 8 in its 60th week on the chart, while Jin’s solo mini album “Echo” held onto its spot at No. 24 in its 16th week.

LE SSERAFIM’s special-edition album “EASY-CRAZY-HOT” debuted at No. 9 on this week’s chart, while their 2024 mini album “CRAZY” re-entered the chart at No. 23 (marking its 37th non-consecutive week).

ILLIT’s “bomb” took No. 10 in its 12th week on the chart, with ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3” coming in at No. 13 in its 13th week.

Finally, CORTIS’s debut mini album “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” entered the chart at No. 15, while NewJeans’ “Get Up” stayed strong at No. 18 in its 105th week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

