Stray Kids, CORTIS, TXT, IVE, ZEROBASEONE, ENHYPEN, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on October 4!

Stray Kids’ latest album “KARMA” spent its fifth consecutive week at No. 1 on the World Albums chart, in addition to becoming their first album ever to chart for five weeks in the top 20 of the Billboard 200.

Including “KARMA,” Stray Kids once again landed a total of three albums on this week’s World Albums chart. “合 (HOP)” stayed strong at No. 13 in its 41st week on the chart, while “ATE” held steady at No. 16 in its 62nd week.

CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” maintained its position at No. 2 in its third week on the World Albums chart, and it also spent a second week on the Billboard 200.

TXT’s latest album “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” climbed back up to No. 3 in its 10th consecutive week on the World Albums chart.

IVE’s latest EP “IVE SECRET” debuted at No. 4 on the chart following its physical release in the United States. (Although “IVE SECRET” was released in Korea and on digital platforms back in August, the physical version of the album was only released in the United States a month later, on September 19.)

Meanwhile, ZEROBASEONE’s first full-length album “NEVER SAY NEVER” came in at No. 5 in its third week on the World Albums chart.

ENHYPEN’s “DESIRE : UNLEASH” rose to No. 6 in its 17th week on the chart, while their previous album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” held onto its spot at No. 18 in its 63rd week.

TWICE’s Chaeyoung’s solo debut album “LIL FANTASY vol.1” took No. 7 in its second week on the chart, followed by BTS’s Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” at No. 8 in its 62nd week and ILLIT’s “bomb” at No. 10 in its 14th week.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” ranked No. 11 in its 172nd week on the chart, and their live album “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LIVE” rounded out its 10th week on the chart at No. 23.

ATEEZ’s “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.3” claimed No. 15 in its 15th week on the chart, with NewJeans’ “Get Up” holding steady at No. 17 in its 107th week.

BTS’s Jin’s solo EP “Echo” climbed back up to No. 22 in its 18th week on the chart, followed by LE SSERAFIM’s “UNFORGIVEN” at No. 24 in its 41st week.

Finally, MONSTA X’s latest mini album “THE X” rounded out the top 25 in its third week on the chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

