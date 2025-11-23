TXT's Yeonjun, Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, BTS, CORTIS, BOYNEXTDOOR, And More Rank High On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on November 22!

TXT’s Yeonjun’s new solo album “NO LABELS: PART 01” debuted at No. 2 on this week’s World Albums chart, in addition to entering the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

Stray Kids’ “KARMA” stayed strong at No. 3 in its 12th week on the chart, and it also climbed back up to No. 42 on the Billboard 200.

Including “KARMA,” Stray Kids once again landed a total of four albums on the World Albums chart this week. “合 (HOP)” jumped to No. 5 in its 48th week on the chart, followed by “ATE” at No. 14 (in its 69th week) and “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” at No. 23 (in its 62nd week).

ENHYPEN’s “DESIRE : UNLEASH” rose to No. 4 in its 24th week on the chart, while their previous album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” rounded out its 70th week on the chart at No. 20.

BTS’s anthology album “Proof” jumped to No. 6 in its 179th week on the chart, with CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” following at No. 7 in its 10th week.

TXT’s “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” climbed back up to No. 8 in its 17th week on the chart, and BOYNEXTDOOR’s “The Action” took No. 9 in its third week.

ILLIT’s “bomb” rose to No. 10 in its 21st week on the chart, while BTS’s Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” came in at No. 15 (in its 69th week) and NewJeans’ “Get Up” ranked No. 16 (in its 114th week).

ATEEZ’s Japanese album “Ashes to Light” claimed No. 18 in its second week on the chart, followed by NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” at No. 19 in its fifth week.

Finally SEVENTEEN’s CxM’s unit debut mini album “HYPE VIBES” re-entered the World Albums chart at No. 24, marking its fourth overall week on the chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch TXT on the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

Watch Now