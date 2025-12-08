7 MBC Dramas To Look Forward To In 2026

MBC has unveiled its exciting K-drama lineup for 2026!

Earlier on December 4, Korean broadcasting station MBC revealed its exciting lineup of upcoming K-dramas, ranging from romance dramas to comedy, thriller, and sports. Having impressed in 2025 with numerous hit projects including “Motel California,” “Undercover High School,” “Moon River,” and more, viewers are already anticipating next year’s K-drama lineup.

Check out the 2026 MBC drama lineup so far below!

“The Judge Returns”

“The Judge Returns” follows corrupt judge Lee Han Young (Ji Sung), who once lived as a slave to a massive law firm and winds up traveling 10 years back in time. Given a second chance, he seeks justice by punishing great evil.

Ji Sung plays Lee Han Young, who, after facing an unjust situation while handling a trial under undue influence, is sent back 10 years to his days as a solo judge. Won Jin Ah portrays Kim Jin Ah, a Seoul Central District prosecutor who races to take revenge on the person who pushed her father to the brink of death.

“The Judge Returns” is set to premiere on January 2, 2026 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ji Sung in “The Devil Judge” on Viki:

“In Your Radiant Season”

“In Your Radiant Season” (literal title) tells the story of Sunwoo Chan (Chae Jong Hyeop), a man who lives each day like an exciting summer vacation, and Song Ha Ran (Lee Sung Kyung), a woman who has locked herself away as if life were a cold winter.

Lee Sung Kyung will play Song Ha Ran, the head designer at Nana Atelier, a top high-end fashion house. Chae Jong Hyeop will play Sunwoo Chan, a character designer at a world-renowned animation studio.

“In Your Radiant Season” is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2026.

In the meantime, watch Chae Jong Hyeop in “Serendipity’s Embrace” on Viki:

And Lee Sung Kyung in “Sh**ting Stars” below:

“Perfect Crown”

“Perfect Crown” is a romance drama set in an alternate version of modern-day Korea that operates under a constitutional monarchy. It follows the love story of Sung Hee Joo (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Yi Wan (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king. Determined to overcome societal barriers, Sung Hee Joo boldly enters a contract marriage.

While waiting, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” below:

Also watch IU in “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo”:

“Fifties Professionals”

“Fifties Professionals” (literal title) is an action-comedy about three seemingly ordinary but secretly dangerous middle-aged men whose destinies bring them back into action. Once at the top of their respective fields, the three men find themselves exiled to the remote island of Yeongseon after a mysterious incident. There, they begin a bittersweet and comedic quest to uncover the truth behind that day—an unsolved mystery that has been buried for 10 years.

Shin Ha Kyun stars as Jung Ho Myung, a former top black agent of the National Intelligence Service. Oh Jung Se plays Bong Je Soon, a North Korean special agent who has lost his memory. Heo Sung Tae transforms into Kang Beom Ryong, a former legendary gangster turned convenience store owner.

“Fifties Professionals” is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2026.

Watch Shin Ha Kyun and Oh Jung Se in “Extreme Job” on Viki:

Also check out Shin Ha Kyun and Heo Sung Tae in “Beyond Evil”:

“A Bona fide Killer”

“A Bona fide Killer” (working title) is an action drama that follows the story of a working mother with the most lethal job in the world as she fights to protect her work–life balance.

Kong Hyo Jin transforms into Yu Bo Na, a homemaker of five years with a husband and a four-year-old daughter—and an assassin who eliminates heinous criminals—who returns to active duty after a three-year maternity leave and navigates the chaos between her eventful family life and her perilous profession. Jung Jun Won takes on the role of the husband determined to uncover his killer-wife’s secret.

Watch Gong Hyo Jin in “Hit-and-Run Squad” on Viki:

Or watch Jung Jun Won in “VIP” below:

“Liar”

“Liar” (literal title) is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth. The drama marks the reunion of “Dr. Romantic” stars Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin.

Seo Hyun Jin will play Kang Ji Seon, an essay teacher at an arts middle school. Yoo Yeon Seok has reportedly been offered the role of Min Jun Ho, a cardiothoracic surgeon with a kind personality, handsome looks, good physique, high intelligence, and strong intuition—essentially the perfect man.

Watch Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin in “Dr. Romantic” below:

“Your Ground”

“Your Ground” (literal title) is a youth romance about a baseball player (Gong Myoung) whose career comes to a halt after a single setback. After meeting a former lawyer–turned agent (Han Hyo Joo), he begins his journey to return to the field. The drama, centered on the passionate world of baseball, is already garnering attention for its storyline reminiscent of the film “Jerry Maguire,” which also depicted the relationship between an athlete and an agent.

Watch Han Hyo Joo in “Happiness” below:

And check out Gong Myoung in “Second Shot at Love”:

Source (1)