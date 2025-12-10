RIIZE, Hwasa, Stray Kids, And TWICE Top Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of November 23 to November 29!

Album Chart

RIIZE claimed two of the top five spots on this week’s physical album chart with their new single album “Fame”: the regular version of the album debuted at No. 1, while the Nemo version charted separately at No. 5.

tripleS msnz’s “Beyond Beauty” debuted at No. 2, while ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE” entered the chart at No. 3.

Finally, Stray Kids’ “DO IT” stayed strong at No. 4 on this week’s chart.

Overall Digital Chart + Streaming Chart

MAMAMOO’s Hwasa earned a double crown on this week’s charts with her hit single “Good Goodbye,” which topped both the overall digital chart and streaming chart.

The top five songs on the overall digital chart and streaming chart were exactly the same this week. Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” rose to No. 1 on both charts, followed by ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME” at No. 2, NMIXX’s “Blue Valentine” at No. 3, Davichi’s “TIME CAPSULE” at No. 4, and HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) at No. 5.

Download Chart

Stray Kids topped this week’s digital download chart with their new title track “Do It,” which rose to No. 1, while Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” jumped to No. 2.

RIIZE swept the next two spots on the chart with songs from their new single album “Fame.” Their title track “Fame” debuted at No. 3, and their B-side “Sticky Like” entered the chart at No. 4.

Finally, ALLDAY PROJECT’s “ONE MORE TIME” held steady at No. 5 for the week.

Global K-Pop Chart

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” continued its reign at No. 1 on the global K-pop chart this week, while their fictional rivals Saja Boys claimed No. 3 and No. 4 with their songs “Soda Pop” and “Your Idol.”

Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” shot to No. 2 on this week’s chart, with BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit collab “APT.” rounding out the top five.

Social Chart 3.0

TWICE held onto their spot at No. 1 on the social chart this week, while LE SSERAFIM maintained their position at No. 2.

Choi Yu Ree climbed to No. 3, with Stray Kids and Hwasa rising to No. 4 and No. 5 respectively.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

