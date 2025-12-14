Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, CORTIS, TXT, ILLIT, BTS, BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on December 13!

Stray Kids held onto the top two spots on this week’s World Albums chart, where their latest album “DO IT” and their previous album “KARMA” remained No. 1 and No. 2 respectively. Both albums also remained in the top 50 of the Billboard 200 this week.

Including “DO IT” and “KARMA,” Stray Kids landed a total of six albums on the World Albums chart: “合 (HOP)” held steady at No. 7 this week, while “ATE” climbed back up to No. 12. “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” and “ROCK-STAR” also re-entered the chart at No. 20 and No. 22 respectively.

ENHYPEN’s “DESIRE : UNLEASH” jumped to No. 4 in its 27th week on the World Albums chart, and it also re-entered the Billboard 200 six months after its release. Meanwhile, ENHYPEN’s 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” climbed back up to No. 15 in its 73rd week.

CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” stayed strong at No. 5 in its 13th week on the World Albums chart, in addition to spending a fifth week on the Billboard 200 at No. 169.

TXT’s Yeonjun’s solo mini album “NO LABELS: PART 01” maintained its position at No. 6 in its fourth week on the World Albums chart, while TXT’s “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” jumped to No. 9 in its 20th week on the chart.

ILLIT’s “bomb” climbed to No. 8 in its 24th week on the chart, while their 2024 mini album “I’LL LIKE YOU” re-entered the chart at No. 24 (marking its 22nd non-consecutive week).

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” took No. 10 in its 182nd week on the chart, with their 2020 album “Map of the Soul: 7” coming in at No. 23 in its 154th week.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s “The Action” rose to No. 11 in its 13th week on the chart, while BTS’s Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” held onto its spot at No. 16 in its 72nd week.

ZEROBASEONE’s “NEVER SAY NEVER” re-entered the World Albums chart at No. 17, marking its 10th non-consecutive week on the chart, followed by NewJeans’ “Get Up” at No. 18 (now in its 117th week).

Congratulations to all of the artists!

