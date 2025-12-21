Stray Kids, CORTIS, ENHYPEN, TXT, ILLIT, BTS, BOYNEXTDOOR, TWICE, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on December 20!

Stray Kids’ latest album “DO IT” spent its third consecutive week at No. 1 on the World Albums chart, in addition to charting for a third week in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

Once again, Stray Kids landed an impressive total of six albums on the World Albums chart. “KARMA,” which tied Stray Kids’ record for their longest-charting album on the Billboard 200 this week, stayed strong at No. 3 in its 16th week on the World Albums chart. “合 (HOP)” climbed back up to No. 6 in its 52nd week on the chart, while “ATE” (now in its 73rd week) and “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” (in its 65th week) held steady at No. 12 and No. 20 respectively. Finally, “ROCK-STAR” rose to No. 21 in its 51st week on the chart.

Meanwhile, CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” climbed to No. 4 in its 14th week on the chart.

ENHYPEN’s “DESIRE : UNLEASH” took No. 5 in its 28th week on the chart, with their 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” rising to No. 14 in its 74th week.

TXT’s Yeonjun’s solo mini album “NO LABELS: PART 01” ranked No. 7 in its fifth week on the chart, while TXT’s “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” claimed No. 13 in its 21st week on the chart.

ILLIT’s “bomb” maintained its position at No. 8 in its 25th week on the chart, and BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” climbed back up to No. 9 in its 183rd week.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s “The Action” came in at No. 12 in its 15th week on the chart, followed by NewJeans’ “Get Up” at No. 17 (in its 118th week) and BTS’s Jimin’s “MUSE” at No. 18 (in its 73rd week).

Finally, TWICE’s Japanese album “Enemy” debuted at No. 23 on this week’s chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!