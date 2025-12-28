Stray Kids, CORTIS, ENHYPEN, ILLIT, BTS, TXT, BOYNEXTDOOR, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on December 27!

Stray Kids claimed the top two spots on this week’s World Albums chart, where “DO IT” and “KARMA” remained No. 1 and No. 2 respectively. “DO IT” also spent a fourth week in the top 20 of the Billboard 200, where “KARMA” became Stray Kids’ longest-charting album to date (with 17 consecutive weeks under its belt).

Including “DO IT” and “KARMA,” Stray Kids once again landed an impressive total of six albums on the World Albums chart. “合 (HOP)” held steady at No. 6 in its 53rd week on the chart, followed by “ATE” at No. 15 (now in its 74th week), “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” at No. 21 (in its 66th week), and “ROCK-STAR” at No. 22 (in its 52nd week).

Meanwhile, CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” maintained its position at No. 4 in its 15th week on the chart.

ENHYPEN’s “DESIRE : UNLEASH” held onto its spot at No. 5 in its 29th week on the chart, while their 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” rounded out its 75th week on the chart at No. 17.

ILLIT’s “bomb” climbed back up to No. 7 in its 26th week on the chart, with BTS’s “Proof” rising to No. 8 in its 185th week.

TXT’s Yeonjun’s solo mini album “NO LABELS: PART 01” took No. 9 in its sixth week on the chart, and BTS’s Jin’s solo EP “Happy” re-entered the chart at No. 12 (marking its 18th non-consecutive week).

BOYNEXTDOOR’s “The Action” jumped to No. 13 in its 16th week on the chart, while TXT’s “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” came in at No. 14 in its 22nd week.

BTS’s Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” remained unmoving at No. 18 in its 74th week, followed by NewJeans’ “Get Up” at No. 19 in its 119th week.

Finally, ZEROBASEONE’s “NEVER SAY NEVER” re-entered the World Albums chart at No. 25, marking its 11th non-consecutive week on the chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch TXT and ZEROBASEONE in "Idol Festa Attack" on Viki below:

