Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, CORTIS, ILLIT, BOYNEXTDOOR, TXT, BTS, ZEROBASEONE, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on January 3!

Stray Kids held onto the top two spots on this week’s World Albums chart, where “DO IT” and “KARMA” maintained their respective positions at No. 1 and No. 2. Additionally, “DO IT” spent its fifth consecutive week in the top 30 of the Billboard 200, where “KARMA” became Stray Kids’ first album ever to chart for 18 weeks.

Including “DO IT” and “KARMA,” Stray Kids charted a total of six entries on the World Albums chart this week. “合 (HOP)” climbed back up to No. 5 in its 54th week on the chart, with “ATE” at No. 14 (in its 75th week), “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” at No. 17 (in its 67th week), and “ROCK-STAR” at No. 25 (in its 53rd week).

ENHYPEN’s “DESIRE : UNLEASH” rose to No. 4 in its 30th week on the chart, and their 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” came in at No. 20 in its 76th week.

CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” stayed strong at No. 6 in its 16th week on the chart, followed by ILLIT’s “bomb” at No. 7 in its 27th week.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s “The Action” jumped to No. 8 in its 13th week on the chart, with TXT’s “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” climbing to No. 9 in its 23rd week.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” rounded out the top 10 in its 185th week on the chart, while their live album “PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LIVE” re-entered the World Albums chart at No. 22, marking its 14th non-consecutive week on the chart.

TXT’s Yeonjun’s solo mini album “NO LABELS: PART 01” ranked No. 11 in its seventh week on the chart, with BTS’s Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” rising to No. 15 in its 75th week.

ZEROBASEONE’s “NEVER SAY NEVER” leaped to No. 16 in its 12th week on the chart, and NewJeans’ “Get Up” held steady at No. 19 in its 120th week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

