Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, ILLIT, BOYNEXTDOOR, CORTIS, BTS, TXT, ZEROBASEONE, And More Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on January 10!

Stray Kids continued their reign over the World Albums chart this week, with their albums “DO IT” and “KARMA” holding onto their respective spots at No. 1 and No. 2. “DO IT” also climbed back up into the top 20 of the Billboard 200 in its sixth consecutive week on the chart, while “KARMA” extended its own record as Stray Kids’ longest-charting album yet on the Billboard 200.

Including “DO IT” and “KARMA,” Stray Kids once again landed a total of six entries on the World Albums chart this week. “合 (HOP)” maintained its position at No. 5 in its 55th week on the chart, while “ATE” rose to No. 13 (in its 76th week), “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” to No. 14 (in its 68th week), and “ROCK-STAR” to No. 20 (in its 54th week).

ENHYPEN’s “DESIRE : UNLEASH” held steady at No. 4 in its 31st week on the World Albums chart, with their 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” climbing back up to No. 19 in its 77th week.

Meanwhile, ILLIT’s “bomb” rose to No. 6 in its 28th week on the World Albums chart.

BOYNEXTDOOR’s “The Action” continued its upward climb as it jumped to No. 7 in its 10th week on the chart, while CORTIS’s “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” took No. 8 in its 17th week.

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” rose to No. 9 in its 186th week on the chart, followed by TXT’s “The Star Chapter: TOGETHER” at No. 10 in its 24th week.

ZEROBASEONE’s “NEVER SAY NEVER” climbed to No. 15 in its 13th week on the chart, with NewJeans’ “Get Up” rising to No. 16 in its 121st week.

Finally, TXT’s Yeonjun’s solo mini album “NO LABELS: PART 01” took No. 17 in its eighth week on the chart, and BTS’s Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” ranked No. 18 in its 76th week.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

