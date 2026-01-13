Stray Kids, CORTIS, NCT DREAM, PLAVE, CLOSE YOUR EYES, ITZY, RIIZE, ILLIT, And More Earn Circle Million And Platinum Certifications

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has announced its latest batch of official certifications!

In 2018, the Korea Music Content Industry Association implemented a new certification system for album sales, song downloads, and online streaming. Starting with music released on or after January 1, 2018, Circle Chart now certifies albums platinum once they reach 250,000 sales, while albums that have sold a million copies or more receive a “million” certification.

Stray Kids earned two separate certifications this month for their new special album “DO IT”: the regular version of the album received a double million certification for over 2 million copies sold, while the PLVE version was certified platinum for over 250,000 copies sold.

Meanwhile, CORTIS received an official million certification for selling over 1 million copies of their debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES.”

PLAVE earned two separate certifications for their single album “PLBBUU”: the regular version was certified triple platinum for over 750,000 copies sold, and the POCA version was certified platinum for over 250,000 copies sold.

NCT DREAM’s latest mini album “Beat It Up” was also certified triple platinum for selling over 750,000 copies.

Additionally, CLOSE YOUR EYES received a double platinum certification for selling over 500,000 copies of their latest mini album “blackout.”

ILLIT’s “NOT CUTE ANYMORE,” RIIZE’s “Fame,” ITZY’s “TUNNEL VISION,” TXT’s Yeonjun’s “NO LABELS: PART 01,” tripleS msnz’s “Beyond Beauty,” and the WITHVUU version of AHOF’s “The Passage” were all certified platinum for selling over 250,000 copies each.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

