ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, BTS, ILLIT, CORTIS, NewJeans, And Yeonjun Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on February 21!

ATEEZ’s new mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” debuted at No. 1 on the World Albums chart, one of five charts that the group topped this week. “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” also entered the Billboard 200 at No. 3 after achieving ATEEZ’s biggest week yet in the United States.

After three consecutive weeks at No. 1, ENHYPEN’s latest mini album “THE SIN: VANISH” fell to No. 2 on this week’s World Albums chart, in addition to spending a fourth week on the Billboard 200 at No. 61. Meanwhile, ENHYPEN’s 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” made the World Albums chart at No. 25, marking its 83rd week on the chart.

Once again, Stray Kids managed to land an impressive total of six entries on the World Albums chart this week. Their latest album “DO IT” took No. 3 in its 12th week on the chart, followed by “KARMA” at No. 6 (in its 25th week), “合 (HOP)” at No. 8 (in its 61st week), “ATE” at No. 14 (in its 82nd week), “★★★★★ (5-STAR)” at No. 19 (in its 73rd week), and “ROCK-STAR” at No. 23 (in its 58th week).

BTS’s 2022 anthology album “Proof” stayed strong at No. 4 in its 192nd week on the chart, while their 2020 album “Map of the Soul: 7” rounded out its 160th week on the chart at No. 16.

ILLIT’s “bomb” climbed back up to No. 11 in its 34th week on the chart, trailed by CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” at No. 12 (in its 23rd week) and BTS’s Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” at No. 13 (in its 82nd week).

Finally, NewJeans’ “Get Up” ranked No. 21 in its 127th week on the chart, while TXT’s Yeonjun’s solo album “No Labels: Part 01” re-entered the chart at No. 22 (marking its 12th overall week on the chart).

Congratulations to all of the artists!

