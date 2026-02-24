ATEEZ And KiiiKiii Earn Double Crowns On Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of February 8 to 14!

Album Chart

ATEEZ maintained their double crown on the Circle charts this week, topping both the physical album chart and the digital download chart for the second week in a row.

The group’s new mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” once again swept the top two spots on the physical album chart, where the POCA version of the EP took No. 1 and the regular version charted separately at No. 2.

CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” climbed back up to No. 3 for the week, trailed by SEVENTEEN’s DxS’s “Serenade” at No. 4 and Jeong Dong Won’s “Collection of Props Vol.2” at No. 5.

Download Chart

ATEEZ successfully held onto the top spot of the digital download chart, where their latest title track “Adrenaline” remained No. 1.

IVE’s new pre-release track “BANG BANG” debuted at No. 2, while Forestella’s “Etude” entered the chart at No. 3.

KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era)” took No. 4 for the week, and TWS’s “Nice to see you again” debuted at No. 5.

Overall Digital Chart

KiiiKiii also earned a double crown on this week’s charts with their hit song “404 (New Era),” which rose to No. 1 on both the overall digital chart and the streaming chart.

Car, the garden’s “My whole world” stayed strong at No. 2, followed by HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” at No. 3 and MAMAMOO’s Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” at No. 4.

Finally, IVE’s “BANG BANG” debuted at No. 5 on this week’s chart.

Streaming Chart

The top four songs on this week’s streaming chart were exactly the same as the overall digital chart: KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era)” came in at No. 1; Car, the garden’s “My whole world” at No. 2; HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” at No. 3; and Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” at No. 4.

Meanwhile, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)’s “Drowning” rounded out the top five for the week.

Global K-Pop Chart

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) continued its reign at No. 1 on this week’s global K-pop chart, while Saja Boys’ “Soda Pop” shot back up to No. 4.

IVE’s “BANG BANG” debuted at No. 2 on the chart, trailed by BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit collab “APT.” at No. 3.

Finally, Hwasa’s “Good Goodbye” held relatively steady at No. 5.

Social Chart 3.0

ILLIT maintained their position at No. 1 on the social chart this week, and TWICE similarly held onto their spot at No. 2.

IVE jumped 11 ranks to take No. 3 for the week, followed by BLACKPINK at No. 4 and BTS at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

