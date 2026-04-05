P1Harmony, ENHYPEN, BTS, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, IVE, NewJeans, And CORTIS Claim Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on April 4!

P1Harmony’s new mini album “UNIQUE” spent a second consecutive week at No. 1 on the World Albums chart, and it also became the group’s first album to spend more than one week in the top 150 of the Billboard 200.

Once again, ENHYPEN landed three entries on this week’s World Albums chart. “THE SIN : VANISH” held steady at No. 2 (in its 10th week on the chart), in addition to spending its 10th week in a row on the Billboard 200. “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” came in at No. 19 (in its 89th week), trailed by “DESIRE : UNLEASH” at No. 23 (in its 40th week).

BTS also charted three albums this week: their anthology album “Proof” climbed back up to No. 3 (in its 198th week), while their Japanese album “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” ranked No. 9 (in its 21st week) and their 2018 album “Love Yourself: Tear” re-entered the chart at No. 25 (in its 213th week).

Stray Kids similarly landed three albums on this week’s chart, where “DO IT” rose to No. 4 (in its 18th week), followed by “KARMA” at No. 12 (in its 31st week) and “ATE” at No. 22 (in its 88th week).

Meanwhile, ATEEZ’s latest mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.4” stayed strong at No. 6 in its seventh week on the chart.

IVE’s “REVIVE+” took No. 13 in its fifth week on the chart, with NewJeans’ “Get Up” holding steady at No. 17 (in its 133rd week).

CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” climbed to No. 18 in its 29th week on the chart, while BTS’s Jimin’s solo album “MUSE” re-entered the chart at No. 21 (marking its 87th week).

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Check out the P1Harmony members’ K-Drama Day picks on Viki below:

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