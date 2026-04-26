Watch: TXT Achieves Music Show Grand Slam With 5th Win For 'Stick With You' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By LE SSERAFIM And More

TXT has wrapped up a perfect week of music show wins with a fifth trophy for “Stick With You”!

On the April 26 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart,” AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors,” and TXT’s “Stick With You.”

TXT ultimately took the win with a total of 5,727 points—meaning that the group won every single music show that aired this week, starting from Wednesday’s “Show Champion” all the way to Sunday’s “Inkigayo” (with “M Countdown,” “Music Bank,” and “Music Core” in between).

Congratulations to TXT! Watch their performance, win, and full unaired encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included LE SSERAFIM, NCT WISH, CORTIS, &TEAM, UNCHILD, Xdinary Heroes, KISS OF LIFE, KickFlip, EVNNE, CLOSE YOUR EYES, SANTOS BRAVOS, WJSN’s Dayoung, RESCENE, MODYSSEY, AMPERS&ONE, Kim Jae Hwan, INI, and Lee Ji Hoon.

Check out their performances below!

LE SSERAFIM – “CELEBRATION”

NCT WISH – “Ode to Love”

CORTIS – “REDRED”

&TEAM – “Bewitched” and “We on Fire”

UNCHILD – “UNCHILD”

Xdinary Heroes – “Voyager”

KISS OF LIFE – “Who is she”

KickFlip – “Eye-Poppin’”

EVNNE – “Backtalk”

CLOSE YOUR EYES – “POSE”

SANTOS BRAVOS – “VELOCIDADE”

WJSN’s Dayoung – “What’s a girl to do”

RESCENE – “Runaway”

MODYSSEY – “HOOK”

AMPERS&ONE – “GOD”

Kim Jae Hwan – “I’ll Be There”

INI – “All 4 U” (Korean version)

Lee Ji Hoon – “Good Enough”

Watch TXT in the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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