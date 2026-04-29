TXT, AKMU, And BTS Earn Double Crowns On Circle Weekly Charts

Circle Chart (formerly known as Gaon Chart) has revealed its chart rankings for the week of April 12 to 18!

Album Chart

TXT achieved a double crown on this week’s Circle charts, topping both the physical album chart and the digital download chart with their new mini album “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” and its title track “Stick With You.”

“7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” claimed two of the top five spots on this week’s chart. The regular version of the mini album debuted at No. 1, while the Weverse version charted separately at No. 5.

PLAVE also took two of this week’s top five spots with their new mini album “Caligo Pt.2”: the regular version debuted at No. 2, and the POCA version charted separately at No. 3.

Finally, MODYSSEY’s debut single album “1.Got Hooked: An Addictive Symphony” entered the chart at No. 4.

Download Chart

TXT topped this week’s digital download chart with “Stick With You,” which debuted at No. 1.

The next four spots on this week’s chart all went to songs from PLAVE’s new mini album “Caligo Pt.2.” The virtual group’s title track “Born Savage” entered the chart at No. 2, followed by “Think I Am” at No. 3, “Blossom Parade” at No. 4, and “Lunar Hearts” at No. 5.

Overall Digital Chart

AKMU also earned a double crown on this week’s charts, with their latest hit “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart” topping both the overall chart and the streaming chart

AKMU swept the top two spots on this week’s overall digital chart, where their title track “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart” remained No. 1 and their B-side “Paradise of Rumors” jumped to No. 2.

TXT’s “Stick With You” debuted at No. 3 on the chart, trailed by Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” at No. 4 and HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” at No. 5.

Streaming Chart

The top two spots on the streaming chart also went to AKMU’s “Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart” and “Paradise of Rumors,” which climbed to No. 1 and No. 2 respectively.

Hearts2Hearts’ “RUDE!” stayed strong at No. 3, followed by HANRORO’s “Landing in Love” at No. 4 and KiiiKiii’s “404 (New Era)” at No. 5.

Global K-Pop Chart

BTS maintained their own double crown on the Circle charts this week, remaining No. 1 on both the global K-pop chart and the social chart.

The top five songs on this week’s global K-pop chart were exactly the same as last week. BTS’s latest title track “SWIM” continued its reign at No. 1, with HUNTR/X’s “Golden” (from the “KPop Demon Hunters” soundtrack) holding steady at No. 2.

The next three spots on the chart went to B-sides from BTS’s latest album “ARIRANG”: “2.0” came in at No. 3, “Body to Body” at No. 4, and “Hooligan” at No. 5.

Social Chart 3.0

The top five artists on this week’s social chart also remained exactly the same as last week. BTS held onto their spot at No. 1, with ILLIT at No. 2, BLACKPINK at No. 3, IVE at No. 4, and TWICE at No. 5.

Congratulations to all of the artists who made this week’s charts!

Watch TXT in the first episode of “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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And check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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