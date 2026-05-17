Watch: CORTIS Achieves Music Show Grand Slam With 7th Win For 'REDRED' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By aespa, NMIXX, And More

CORTIS has wrapped up a perfect week of music show wins with a seventh trophy for “REDRED”!

On the May 17 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors,” BABYMONSTER’s “CHOOM,” and CORTIS’s “REDRED.”

CORTIS ultimately took the win with a total of 5,926 points—meaning that the group won every single music show that aired this week, starting from Wednesday’s “Show Champion” all the way to Sunday’s “Inkigayo” (with “M Countdown,” “Music Bank,” and “Music Core” in between).

Congratulations to CORTIS! Watch their performance, win, and encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included aespa, BOYNEXTDOOR, NMIXX, BABYMONSTER, ILLIT, TWS, Billlie, FLARE U, DRIPPIN’s ChaDongHyeop, YOUNITE, 82MAJOR, XngHan&Xoul, UNCHILD, H//PE Princess, KIIRAS, NAZE, CrazAngel, and Jadu.

Check out their performances below!

aespa – “WDA (Whole Different Animal)”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “ddok ddok ddok”

NMIXX – “Crescendo” and “Heavy Serenade”

BABYMONSTER – “CHOOM”

ILLIT – “It’s Me”

TWS – “You, You”

Billlie – “WORK”

FLARE U – “WAY 2 U”

DRIPPIN’s ChaDongHyeop – “Doogeundae”

YOUNITE – “POSE!”

82MAJOR – “Sign”

XngHan&Xoul – “Glow”

UNCHILD – “UNCHILD”

H//PE Princess – “Stolen” (Korean version)

KIIRAS – “TA TA”

NAZE – “People Talk”

CrazAngel – “Picasso”

Jadu – “Words, words, words”