Watch: CORTIS Achieves Music Show Grand Slam With 7th Win For 'REDRED' On 'Inkigayo'; Performances By aespa, NMIXX, And More

Watch: CORTIS Achieves Music Show Grand Slam With 7th Win For "REDRED" On "Inkigayo"; Performances By aespa, NMIXX, And More

Music
May 17, 2026
by E Cha

CORTIS has wrapped up a perfect week of music show wins with a seventh trophy for “REDRED”!

On the May 17 episode of SBS’s “Inkigayo,” the candidates for first place were AKMU’s “Paradise of Rumors,” BABYMONSTER’s “CHOOM,” and CORTIS’s “REDRED.”

CORTIS ultimately took the win with a total of 5,926 points—meaning that the group won every single music show that aired this week, starting from Wednesday’s “Show Champion” all the way to Sunday’s “Inkigayo” (with “M Countdown,” “Music Bank,” and “Music Core” in between).

Congratulations to CORTIS! Watch their performance, win, and encore below:

Other performers on today’s show included aespa, BOYNEXTDOOR, NMIXX, BABYMONSTER, ILLIT, TWS, Billlie, FLARE U, DRIPPIN’s ChaDongHyeop, YOUNITE, 82MAJOR, XngHan&Xoul, UNCHILD, H//PE Princess, KIIRAS, NAZE, CrazAngel, and Jadu.

Check out their performances below!

aespa – “WDA (Whole Different Animal)”

BOYNEXTDOOR – “ddok ddok ddok”

NMIXX – “Crescendo” and “Heavy Serenade”

BABYMONSTER – “CHOOM”

ILLIT – “It’s Me”

TWS – “You, You”

Billlie – “WORK”

FLARE U – “WAY 2 U”

DRIPPIN’s ChaDongHyeop – “Doogeundae”

YOUNITE – “POSE!”

82MAJOR – “Sign”

XngHan&Xoul – “Glow”

UNCHILD – “UNCHILD”

H//PE Princess – “Stolen” (Korean version)

KIIRAS – “TA TA”

NAZE – “People Talk”

CrazAngel – “Picasso”

Jadu – “Words, words, words”

82MAJOR
aespa
BABYMONSTER
Billlie
BOYNEXTDOOR
ChaDongHyeop
CORTIS
CrazAngel
DRIPPIN
H//PE Princess
ILLIT
Inkigayo
Jadu
NAZE
NMIXX
TWS
UNCHILD
XngHan&Xoul
YOUNITE

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