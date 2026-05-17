ILLIT, TXT, CORTIS, TWS, BTS, ENHYPEN, Stray Kids, And NewJeans Sweep Top Spots On Billboard World Albums Chart

Billboard has published its World Albums chart for the week ending on May 16!

ILLIT’s new mini album “MAMIHLAPINATAPAI” debuted at No. 1 on the World Albums chart, in addition to becoming the group’s first album ever to enter the top 50 of the Billboard 200.

After two weeks at No. 1, TXT’s latest mini album “7TH YEAR: A Moment of Stillness in the Thorns” fell to No. 3 in its fourth week on the World Albums chart.

BTS landed an impressive total of five entries on this week’s World Albums chart: “Proof” and “Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~” stayed strong at No. 4 and No. 10 respectively, while “Love Yourself: Tear” and “The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever” re-entered the chart at No. 19 and No. 23. Finally, “Love Yourself: Her” rounded out the top 25 for the week.

ENHYPEN’s “THE SIN: VANISH” took No. 5 in its 165h week on the chart, and their 2024 album “ROMANCE : UNTOLD” followed at No. 24 in its 95th week.

CORTIS’s debut EP “COLOR OUTSIDE THE LINES” spent its 35th week on the chart at No. 6, while their new EP “GREENGREEN” entered the chart at No. 8.

Stray Kids landed three different albums on this week’s chart, where “DO IT” came in at No. 12, “KARMA” at No. 15, and “ATE” at No. 22.

TWS’s new mini album “NO TRAGEDY” debuted at No. 14, while NewJeans’ “Get Up” took No. 16 in its 139th week on the chart.

Congratulations to all of the artists!

Watch TXT in “Idol Festa Attack” on Viki below:

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And check out BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” below:

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